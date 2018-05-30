CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Gilberts man has pleaded guilty to the 2010 death of his roommate, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials say on Tuesday, Su Won Kil, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his roommate Dae Hae Kwak in August 2010. He faces a sentence of probation or up to 20 years in prison.

According to a press release from the State’s Attorney’s Office, “Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney William Engerman stated during the plea hearing that Su Won Kil allowed Dae Hae Kwak to live with him in his Gilberts townhouse, but in July 2010 asked Dae Hae Kwak to move out. Dae Hae Kwak refused and stayed in the townhouse. On Aug. 18, 2010, a verbal and physical confrontation ensued, during which Dae Hae Kwak displayed and used a stun gun and the defendant pulled out a .38 caliber handgun and shot Dae Hae Kwak, killing him. The defendant then called police and waited for them to arrive.”

A Kane County Judge accepted the plea and set bond at $35,000. Su Won Kil’s next court appearance is July 18 at 1:30 pm in the Kane County Judicial Center.