CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

Auston Cunningham was reported missing from the 1500 block of East 74th Place, police said.

Cunningham is black, stands about 5’8 tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was wearing a shirt with gray and red stripes and white shoes when he went missing.

He is known to frequent the areas of the 7200 block of South Lawrence Avenue and the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Detective Division at (312) 747-8380.