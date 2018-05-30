CHICAGO (CBS)–A Mount Prospect woman riding as a passenger on a motorcycle Monday was killed when the driver lost control and struck a curb in northwest suburban Barrington.

Police said Deborah Platz, 62, was riding on the back of a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she was ejected during the crash, which occurred somewhere near Miller and Oak Hill roads early Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was treated and released from the hospital.

Both Platz and the driver were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and toxicology test results are pending.