CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago Medicine’s new South side trauma center has been open for one month and is already one of the busiest in the city.

The hospital opened its new level one trauma center on May 1 in Hyde Park to treat adults with severe injuries.

Wednesday, hospital leaders announced statistics, saying 274 patients have been treated at the trauma center in the past month.

62% of patients seen at the medical center suffered from blunt force injuries like falls or crashes.

The other 37% of patients suffered from gunshot wounds and stabbings.

“Having a trauma center in the back yard is something many community members have been very grateful for,” stated Dr. Selwyn Rogers, the trauma center’s director.

The South side has not had its own trauma center like the University of Chicago trauma center in nearly 30 years.