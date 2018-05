CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is getting some scattered, in some cases, heavy rain this evening, courtesy of Sub Tropical Storm Alberto.

A flood warning is in effect for several Chicago area counties.

Flood Warning is in effect in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties until 945 PM @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/lDL3LxT4WY — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 30, 2018

Radar showed the classic circular storm pattern, even though Chicago is many, many miles from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

What a sight on radar! Remnants of #Alberto rotating closer to #Chicago. Be on the watch this afternoon & evening for funnel clouds, heavy rain, wind gusts 35-45mph. Storms moving NW at 25mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/5B0yQvXvT3 — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) May 30, 2018

The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of some tornado activity.