(CHICAGO) CBS—Chicago doesn’t come to mind when picturing an outdoor hiking destination, but one non-profit hopes to change that by offering group treks throughout the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

Although the hikers will take in plenty of Chicago’s natural beauty, this isn’t your typical stroll down the lakefront path.

As part of the non-profit Outerbelt Alliance, the backpacking enthusiasts are spending two weeks trekking 12 miles per day throughout the city until they complete 170 miles.

Outerbelt Alliance hopes to introduce hiking to those who might not have the means to travel to more remote trails, and envisions it pumping up to $20 million into the local economy by attracting hikers from around the U.S. who want to get to know the Windy City better.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole caught up with the group Wednesday afternoon as they fueled up ay a taco stand on the southeast side of the city.

“There’s a way through Chicago almost entirely in nature and this is our effort to do that,” said Jan Readey of Outerbelt Alliance. “(But) you don’t have to fly to Yellowstone to have an outdoor vacation—the flower shop is great.”

Along with stopping by forest preserves and taking in lakeside views, the journey takes the hikers through urban spaces too—past beauty salons and alongside out-of-the-way bakeries.

The urban excursion began at Buckingham Fountain Tuesday and headed south.

Surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature on an idealistic Chicago summer afternoon, Readey’s dog Cooper even joined in on the fun.

Instead of sleeping in hotels, the hikers are armed with plenty of overnight supplies like phone chargers and sleeping bags. They plan to camp in forest preserves and back yards, Readey said.