CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Winfield say a 50-year-old man killed his elderly parents, and then himself, after he learned they were going to make him move out of their home.

Karl Clinkenbeard and his parents, 77-year-old Nancy Clinkenbeard and 76-year-old Clyde Clinkenbeard, were found dead in their home in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue in Winfield around 6 a.m. on May 21.

Autopsies determined all three suffered “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the DuPage County Coroner’s office.

Investigators said Tuesday Karl Clinkenbeard killed his parents sometime between noon and 1:15 p.m on May 20, and then committed suicide.

“Information obtained from multiple sources indicates the incident most likely began after Karl learned that Clyde and Nancy intended to remove him from the Jefferson Street residence,” Winfield Police Chief David Schar said in a statement.