CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were taken to hospitals, after an East Garfield Park apartment building lost power, sending temperatures soaring in the summer heat.

The Chicago Fire Department sent several ambulances to the 8-story apartment building at the corner of Maypole and Homan shortly before 9:30 a.m.

A Fire Department spokesman said officials were concerned about the health of several seniors living in the building, after power went out, and temperatures started rising inside. The temperature outside was in the mid 80s Thursday morning, and expected to reach around 90 degrees.

Three people were being taken to hospitals, according to the Fire Department.

Further details were not immediately available.