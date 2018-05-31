(CBS) — Key U.S. economic allies are firing back with retaliatory trade measures in response to the Trump administration’s move to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Canada’s government on Thursday announced plans to levy tariffs on products including American-made steel and aluminum, effective July 1. That policy will continue so long as the U.S. tariffs remain in force.

The Canadian tariffs involve 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, or as much as C$16.6 billion ($12.8 billion) of U.S. imports, which also includes miscellaneous items such as playing cards, inflatable boats and yogurt.

The White House has said the tariffs — 25 percent duties on steel and 10 percent on aluminum shipments from Canada, EU member states and Mexico — are necessary to safeguard U.S. national security.

In announcing his country’s response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was “inconceivable” that “Canada could be considered a national security threat to the United States,” noting that U.S. fighter planes and tanks contain Canadian steel.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said the European Union also will apply news tariffs on American goods, with the trading bloc signaling it would target products made in states represented by key Republican leaders. The EU has said it would respond with tariffs on $3.3 billion in American imports as early as June 20.

“The U.S. now leaves us with no choice but to proceed with a [World Trade Organization] dispute settlement case and with the imposition of additional duties on a number of imports from the U.S. We will defend the Union’s interests, in full compliance with international trade law,” Juncker said in a statement.

In March, the EU made public a 10-page list of possible targets. The extensive lineup includes an array of agricultural products, including rice and tobacco, as well as automobiles and motorcycles, whiskey, paper products, shoes, and blue jeans.

“Everybody loses in a protracted trade war, we encourage countries to work constructively together to reduce trade barriers and to resolve trade disagreements without resort to exceptional measures,” a spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that trade tensions are rising at a moment where the global recovery is being supported by trade.”

Mexico’s government said Thursday it would levy taxes on imported U.S. products including pork bellies, apples and cheese, along with some types of steel.

“Mexico reiterates its position against protectionist measures that affect and distort international merchandise trade,” the government said in a statement.

Bad news that @POTUS has decided to impose taxes on American consumers buying steel and aluminum from our closest allies–Canada, the EU, and Mexico (with whom we run a trade surplus on steel). In addition to higher prices, these tariffs invite retaliation. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) May 31, 2018

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, tweeted from the G7 Symposium in Whistler, Canada, saying: “At the end of the day, if #trade is massively disrupted, if the level of trust among economic actors is severely damaged, those who will suffer most are the poorest people #G7.”

In addition to swift denouncements from U.S. allies, the Trump tariffs were bashed by some Republicans, including Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

“This is dumb. Europe, Canada and Mexico are not China, and you don’t treat allies the same way you treat opponents,” Sasse said in a statement. “We’ve been down this road before — blanket protectionism is a big part of why America had a Great Depression. ‘Make America Great Again’ shouldn’t mean ‘Make America 1929 Again.’ ”

Sen. Pat Toomey also derided the steel and aluminum tariffs, with the Pennsylvania Republican in a tweet calling the decision “bad news.”