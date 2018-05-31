SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Illinois House has approved a $38.5 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1.

The lopsided 97-18 vote Thursday in the House followed Wednesday night’s overwhelming Senate approval.

The proposal goes to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. He has not commented on the measure, but his budget office was part of the negotiations. Budget director Hans Zigmund attended the House debate.

Democrats and Republicans both applauded the bipartisan cooperation on this year’s budget. It is in stark contrast to the last three years. Rauner and Democrats who control the General Assembly couldn’t agree on a plan in 2015 or 2016. Lawmakers forced through an income tax increase last summer that provides revenue that made this year’s deal easier to complete.

