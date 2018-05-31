CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for several people in connection to the deadly beating of a 29-year-old man in the Austin neighborhood.

Witnesses said Kim Edmonson walked up to them Wednesday night at the corner of Lake and Laramie, told them four people had jumped him a few blocks away. He then stumbled across a parking lot, into an alley, where he collapsed near a dumpster.

Edmonson apparently had been hit in the head and chest with some sort of weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:28 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Area North detectives were investigating.