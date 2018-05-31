EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A farmer wants the courts to step in after he was barred from a Michigan farmers market because he doesn’t allow gay couples to marry at his apple orchard.

The Lansing State Journal reports that a conservative Christian nonprofit is representing farmer Steve Tennes.

Tennes was barred from the East Lansing farmers market last year because city officials opposed his decision not to allow same-sex couples to get married at his orchard, The Country Mill in nearby Charlotte.

A federal judge ordered the city to make room for Tennes last year, saying the city likely violated his religious and free speech rights.

East Lansing’s mayor says that ruling only covered the 2017 market season.

He says the city opposes Tennes’ “corporate decision-making,” not his religious beliefs.

Tennes’ attorney says they’ll ask for another court injunction this fall.

