CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy was shot overnight in the Bucktown neighborhood.

Police said the boy was riding in a car with his family around 11:25 p.m. Thursday near North and Claremont avenues, when a group of people opened fire on the vehicle.

A bullet struck the boy in the chin. He was taken to Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

Police said a 56-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman who were in the car with the boy were not injured.

Investigators said the man is a documented gang member, but it was not clear if he was the intended target. However, police said they know who they are looking for.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.