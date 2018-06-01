CHICAGO (CBS)–At the prime of his professional baseball career, no one would’ve guessed a brain hemorrhage would threaten to cut White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar’s career short.

But the unthinkable happened April 20 when the 31-year-old collapsed in the dugout after throwing 15 pitches to the Houston Astros.

Doctors say that in one third of cases like Farquhar’s, nearly a third die before making it to the hospital.

Because medical staff was nearby when he collapsed, he was treated immediately.

“As long as I was here with the staff, this was the perfect place for it to happen,” he told Good Morning America Friday.

Farquhar is defying the odds once again Friday night during his first return to the field since the day he collapsed.

Doctors have told him he can’t play the rest of the season, but he’s throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It’s a momentous occasion for the thousands of fans who have been rooting for his recovery. To their relief, he’s walking and talking as is nothing happened, reports CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole.

“Seeing a guy come back from something like that is absolutely amazing,” Sox fan Brian Polaski said.