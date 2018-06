CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old autistic man who had been missing since Saturday has been found, police said Friday morning.

Auston Cunningham disappeared on Saturday. His family said he has autism and seizure disorder, and was without his medication.

Friday morning, police cancelled the community alert for Cunningham, stating he had been located.

Police did not provide any details on where or when Cunningham was found, or his condition.