CHICAGO (CBS) — Five former Houston Texans cheerleaders filed a lawsuit Friday citing unfair work conditions.
The women say they made the federal minimum wage of 7.25 an hour, but were not compensated for extra work, including merchandise-like calendars featuring their images.
The former cheerleaders say they were threatened to keep up a certain look, and body-shamed about weight restrictions.
The attorney for the women, Gloria Allred, calls it sex discrimination.
In a statement, the Texans front office said, “We are proud of the cheerleader program and have had hundreds of women participate and enjoy their experience, while making a positive impact in the local community.”