(CBS) — Two climbers didn’t survive a fall in Yosemite National Park, according to the National Park Service.

They fell while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside the park Saturday morning.

Yosemite Park Rangers and Search and Rescue staff responded to El Capitan after multiple 911 calls reported the incident.

The National Park Service said the identities of the climbers will be released pending family notification.

An investigation was ongoing as of early Saturday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.