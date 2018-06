CHICAGO (CBS) — At a gas station at Ashland and Congress, two people were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

Police say a white SUV and a red SUV pulled up and the people inside fired numerous shots at another vehicle.

It happened across the street from Rush Hospital.

Several bullets went through the windshield as well as the passenger side door.

Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital.

People are collecting evidence at the scene hoping it will lead them to the suspects.