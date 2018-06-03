EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBS) — Two people are dead when a small plane crashed off the coast of Long Island, CBS New York reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Piper PA31 Navajo aircraft went down around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately two miles off the shore near Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett.

The Associated Press reports four people were on board.

The Coast Guard said two bodies have been recovered from the crash scene about a mile and a half south of East Hampton.

Capt. Kevin B. Reed told the AP that Coast Guard officers are “stricken by this loss.”

East Hampton Police identified the pilot as 47-year-old Jon Dollard, of Hampton Bays, and the passengers as 70-year-old Bernard Krupinski, 70-year-old Bonnie Krupinski and 22-year-old William Maerov, all of East Hampton.

