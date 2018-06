CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say at least four people were shot at in West Englewood.

One person was killed.

It happened at a gathering near 73rd Place and Racine.

The shots came from a passing SUV around 2:25 Sunday morning.

A 35-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are in serious condition.

A 19-year old is in stable condition.

The man who was killed has not yet been identified.