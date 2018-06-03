CHICAGO (CBS) — Juan Bucio was searching the Chicago River for a missing man last Monday night when he went under and never came back up.

Now the City of Chicago is mourning his loss and saying a final farewell.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has the story from St. Rita’s Chapel.

Visitation for Juan Bucio started at 3:00 Sunday afternoon and there has been a steady flow of police officers and fire firefighters who have come through St. Rita to say goodbye.

Fellow firefighters saluted Juan Bucio as his casket is brought in into the shrine at St. Rita.

Along with current Chicago firefighters and police officers, retired first responders came up by to pay their respects.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel also stopped by.

While it’s a difficult time for the city and the fire deportment, it is also hard on the husbands and wives of the firefighters who are forced to face the dark reminder of the risk involved.

“Every time my husband goes to work, you just never know,” said Leticia Lara, wife of a Chicago firefighter. “I try not to think about it. When tragedies like this happen, it makes me realize that it could happen.”

Visitation will continue until 9:00 Sunday night.

The funeral is set for Monday. As with all line-of-duty deaths, a huge turnout of firefighters from around the country are expected to be here for that.

The funeral begins Monday at noon from St. Rita.

CBS 2 will stream the service live on our website, at CBSChicago.com and on the CBS Chicago Facebook page.