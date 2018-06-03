CHICAGO (CBS) — June is National Hunger Awareness Month.
This coming Tuesday is National Hunger Awareness Day.
In the United States, 41 million people struggle with hunger, including 13 million children.
In Cook County, one in seven people will experience food insecurity this year.
A company new to the Chicago area has ways to help you help others.
Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is Lindsey Hickey with Simek’s Frozen Foods to talk about the company’s “One Gives One” initiative.
“Our mission is to provide great food for the greater good,” said Hickey. “We donate a meal back to a local Feeding America Food Bank for every product purchased.”
The Minneapolis-St. Paul company specializes in meatballs and lasagna dishes.
“We’ve always been a mission-based brand, donating 10 percent of our profits to charity. But we’re taking it a step further,” said Hickey. “This year we’re on target to donate 1.5 million meals this year.”
Hickey presented simple and savory dishes that can be made using their meatballs with recipes listed below.
Visit Simek’s website for more information on the company’s One Gives One initiative.
Recipe: Korean BBQ Meatball Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients
½ (22oz) bag of SIMEK’S Original Meatballs (roughly 22 meatballs)
Shredded carrots
Lettuce (bib or butter)
Chopped red chilis (optional)
Sliced cucumber
Cilantro
Korean BBQ Sauce
1 cup Soy sauce – low sodium version
¾ cup brown sugar
2 tbsp minced garlic
1 tsp ginger
1 tbsp vinegar
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tbsp gochujang paste (Korean chili paste)
¼ tsp red chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tbsp cornstarch
1 tbsp water
Instructions
- Prepare Korean BBQ in pan by adding soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, vinegar, sesame oil, gochujang paste, red chili powder, salt and pepper in non-stick saucepan. Cook on medium heat and bring to boil
- Separately, mix together cornstarch and water and add to the boiling sauce.
- Heat meatball in separate pan until heated through. Once heated, add to sauce mixture pan.
- Reduce heat and let meatballs and sauce simmer for a few minutes.
- While meatballs and sauce are simmering, prepare lettuce wraps by separating leaves from head of lettuce.
- Once meatballs and sauce are heated, place 3-4 meatballs per lettuce and garnish with sliced carrots, sliced cucumbers, cilantro and chopped red chilis.
Recipe: Zesty Italian Meatball Subs
Ingredients
½ (22oz)bag of SIMEK’S Italian Style Meatballs
2 cups marinara sauce
1 (14.5oz)can diced tomatoes
Crushed garlic
Hoagie buns or baguette
1 tbs. Olive oil
Fresh Spinach
Chopped Basil Leaves
Shredded parmesan
Instructions
- In skillet, heat meatballs, marinara, and diced tomatoes with crushed garlic until meatballs are warmed all the way through and sauce is bubbling.
- While heating meatballs and sauce, slit buns and face upward on cookie sheet, brush with olive oil and heat in oven for 5 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Remove buns from oven and build sandwich with spinach on the bottom, followed by meatballs and topped with parmesan and sprinkle chopped basil leaves.
Recipe: Sweet ‘n Sour Meatball Kabobs
Ingredients
1 (17oz) bag of SIMEK’S Turkey Meatballs
1 jar of Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce
1 pineapple, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 large green bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 large red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 onion, cut into wedges (or other vegetables of your choice)
10 or more skewers
Instructions
- Thaw meatballs for approximately 45 minutes per instructions on package.
- Slide meatballs, pineapple and vegetables onto skewers.
- Lightly oil the grill grate, brush sauce on kabobs and place on the prepared grill.
- Grill over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes or until heated thoroughly.
- Brush kabobs with sauce while grilling and remember to turn kabobs often to prevent burning.
- For added zest, marinate kabobs in Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce in the refrigerator overnight before cooking.