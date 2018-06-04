WASHINGTON (CBS) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips with a 7-2 decision.

It was a case that pitted gay rights against religious interests, brought by a Christian baker in Lakewood who refused to make a wedding cake for two gay men.

Phillips said his cakes are artistic expression and that creating a cake celebrating gay marriage violates his religious beliefs.

It started back when Charlie Craig and David Mullins went into Masterpiece Cakeshop in 2012 and asked for a cake for their wedding reception. Phillips refused.

Craig and Mullins said Phillips discriminated against them and violated their civil rights.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in December. In their decision posted on Monday, the justices ruled the Colorado Civil Rights Commission didn’t maintain religious neutrality when it ruled against Phillips.

Read the court’s complete opinion at supremecourt.gov, with the majority opinion written by Kennedy. Kagan and Breyer were the only two judges who disagreed with the ruling.