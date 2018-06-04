CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Chicago Public Schools employee and children’s book author was killed in a drive-by shooting that left three other people wounded early Sunday in West Englewood.

Around 2:30 a.m., 35-year-old Ari Armour and three other people were standing outside near 73rd Place and Racine, when two people in an SUV drove by and started shooting.

Armour was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and upper body, and a 32-year-old man was shot in the torso. Both were in serious condition at the University of Chicago trauma center.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Dr. Donovan Price, a community activist and victims’ advocate, said Armour once worked as a security guard and assistant coach at Hubbard High School. He also wrote a children’s book.

“Ari was quite a young man. Not perfect, but definitely an incredible man,” he said. “Just a great example of a family, and a great example of a man here in Chicago.”

Armour had a child in April, and Price said the city needs more active fathers like Armour.

“A solution for this violence is for everybody to step up, and do what they can, and realize that they can do something,” Price said. “We don’t need to lose many Aris, because Aris are what the city is built on, and his family.”

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.