CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago firefighter and another man were killed Sunday night when the firefighter crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 57 near Oak Forest.

Illinois State Police said a 2009 Hyundai sedan was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 183rd Street around 9:20 p.m., when it crashed into a 2005 Jeep in the center lane. The Hyundai then hit the left guardrail, and burst into flames.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 55-year-old Brian Schofield, police said. A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed Schofield was a firefighter.

The driver of the Jeep has not been identified.

Police said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The northbound lanes were closed for five hours as police investigated. The reason Schofield was driving in the wrong direction remains under investigation.