CHICAGO (CBS) — Apple is unveiling an app for users who may be addicted to their iPhone and other devices.

During a developer conference Monday, the technology giant unveiled new tools to monitor smartphone usage.

Apple users can set limits on the phone in general, or choose to set limits for certain apps, such as social media. When the limit is reached, the device will shut down.

Those who choose to use this new feature can also sync the monitor limits among devices, so you can’t switch over and keep surfing on your iPad or Macbook.

Google also announced plans to help monitor smartphone use on Android devices.