Ryan Mayer

The Chicago Bears have reportedly re-signed tight end Zach Miller to a one-year deal for $458,000. The deal is guaranteed despite the fact that Miller is unlikely to play due to the knee injury that he suffered last year in the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Pro Football Talk, the contract is a “split” deal, meaning that Miller will earn the $458,000 figure regardless, but if he’s able to play, he’ll earn $790,000. The 33-year-old suffered a ruptured artery in his left leg in that game against the Saints and needed a total of nine surgeries and a prolonged hospital stay in order to fix the damage.

Miller did start walking without crutches in March, and according to CBS Sports, the tight end said his left knee was stable, but the reality remains that he is unlikely to suit up this season. He has spent the last four seasons in Chicago, hauling in 101 catches for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns in 33 games with the team.