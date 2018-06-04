CHICAGO (CBS) — Plenty of veterans struggle to find work, but one suburban man turned his hobby into a big business.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross explains how his passion is also supporting his family.

Noah Ramos picked up carpentry skills while serving in Iraq.

He says he pieced together projects in his spare time during wartime, and when he returned, he decided to craft again. He converted a garage into a work space.

“This is where it all started,” said Ramos. “This is my drill press right here, this is a small space. It’s a work in progress. This is my scroll saw where I do all my custom cuts and designs. It started off with a bar table I made myself back in 2015.”

His friends wanted him to make more bars and crafted sports items.

Pictures of his finished products have been shared online, boosting interest in his creations. Eventually, famous clients came calling.

“I’ve done tables for Tom Rickets, the Cubs owner. Just did a really cool one for Javi Baez. Doing one for Kyle Schwarber and his charity,” explains Ramos.

Ramos says he completed 200 pieces and counting, with prices ranging from $20 to more than $1,000.

He says he’s using the money for his 9-year-old son, Jacob, to help supplement his education and therapy for Autism.

“I get to spend time with him at home and bring in some extra income. Since then, we’ve found better opportunities and resources for him,” said Ramos.

Ramos’ friend, Daniel Olvera, helps with the demand for his products, saying most are Cubs related, but they’re trying to expand with orders coming in, as far away as Austria and Ireland.

“It never really dawned on me to make this a natural business. It’s something I just always wanted to do,” said Ramos.

Ramos’ business, Bar It Up, has a five-year business plan.