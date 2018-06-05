CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 5-year-old child was critically hurt in a shooting in south suburban Ford Heights.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports Cook County Sheriffs Police confirm the child was shot in his home.

The shooting happened Monday morning around 11:30 in the 1100 block of Drexel Avenue in Ford Heights,

The child was brought to Comer Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

Neighbors on Drexel Street in Ford Heights say there are other children in the home and they believe this was a terrible accident.

While neighbor Zalee Petties says she doesn’t know the family well, she brought balloons, a card, and a message.

She said, “Don’t nobody want to see a child get hurt and, like I said, we are a close community in this section of Ford Heights. We’re one big family and I felt compelled to give them my wishes that he get a speedy recovery.”

Cook County Sheriff’s Officials are not releasing any more information regarding how the child was shot or where the gun came from.

Officers say no one has been charged at this time.