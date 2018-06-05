CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of pushing a woman off the Belmont Red Line platform onto the tracks.

Charges are pending against the unnamed suspect, who was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Kimball Brown Line station.

While on the platform, the woman saw a man urinating.

She told him to find a bathroom instead. An argument followed and then she said, an attack.

“I felt a punch to the back of my head,” she told CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross. “He just hit me so hard that I flew onto the tracks,” she said.

“The third rail was within arm’s length. The possibility of being hit by a train wasn’t my first thought. It was being electrocuted.”