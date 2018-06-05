GRANTS PASS, OR (CBS Local) – An Oregon man accused of stealing a car and driving for miles the wrong way claims he thought he was playing the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto” while high on LSD.

Local authorities say Anthony Joseph Clark was stopped with several other people during a DUI arrest on June 2. While deputies were waiting for tow trucks to arrive, the 23-year-old allegedly jumped into one of the impounded cars and drove off.

Clark was eventually stopped after his stolen vehicle was hit by two spike strips and the drugged driver tried to steal another car in a nearby town. “He believed he was in the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto’ and the police were trying to catch him,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said, via KVAL.

According to local police, the drugged car thief also slammed through several roadway fences, drove the wrong way on at least two highways, and rammed a patrol car before being captured by officers. Luckily, no one was injured during the pursuit.

Clark now faces very serious charges from three separate police departments for his lengthy joyride. Oregon State Police, the Ashland Police Department, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have all filed charges against him. Those charges include driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.