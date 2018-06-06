CHICAGO (CBS) — Fifty years ago today, 26 hours after he was shot in the head, Senator Robert F. Kennedy died in Los Angeles.

He had just won the California primary.

Before a hotel ballroom packed with supporters, Kennedy said he was headed to Chicago.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams explains why he was coming here.

In the last days of his life, Senator Robert F. Kennedy was mobbed on the campaign trail.

So many wanted to shake his hand that aides had to hold him in the car.

But victory in the all important California primary was far from certain. So when he won, there was jubilation at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

He finished his victory speech with these words.

“My thanks to all of you and it’s on to Chicago and let’s win there.”

On to Chicago. What did he mean?

The Democratic convention would be held in Chicago two months later.

But first, right after the California primary, RFK was set to meet with a political heavyweight in Chicago – mayor Richard J. Daley.

Jay Doherty is president of City Club of Chicago and for 42 years, he worked for the Kennedy Family.

“As he said, Daley’s the whole ballgame. That he believed after California he would go on to Chicago and earn the nomination,” said Doherty.

Daley family members say it was likely the mayor would have endorsed Kennedy. But then he walked thru the hotel kitchen.

50 years ago Wednesday, Senator Robert F. Kennedy died.

“I think that one bullet helped changed the course of history,” said Doherty.