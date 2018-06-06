CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Evening Anchor, Irika Sargent, is on the west coast as a special guest host of “The Talk.”

The ladies discussed the latest news, including the shocking death of fashion icon, Kate Spade.

“There are so many I see smiling on social media, on Facebook not realizing that they’re going through depression,” Sargent said on the show. “I just hope that the stigma goes away so they feel comfortable sharing it and getting the help that they need.”

This is Sargent’s fourth time as a guest host on the show.

“The Talk” airs weekday afternoons at 1 p.m. on CBS 2.