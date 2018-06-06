CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men in a white GMC van twice tried to snatch children off the street Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood, police warned in a community alert.

Police said the first incident happened when a mother was walking with her daughter near 79th and Morgan. Two men in a white van pulled up alongside them and tried to grab the girl.

Later in the morning, two men in a white van also tried to lure children into the vehicle near 85th and Green, near Gresham Elementary School.

Police did not have detailed descriptions of the men in the van.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.