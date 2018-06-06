CHICAGO (CBS) — A girl was injured Wednesday morning when an SUV plowed into a martial arts school in north suburban Mundelein.

Mundelein Fire Department Deputy Chief Darren Brents said a driver was dropping off his child at the Ki Martial Arts school around 8:15 a.m., when the vehicle jumped the curb, and went through the glass wall, coming to a stop 10 to 15 feet inside the building.

A girl who was inside the school was injured, and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Brents said the girl was conscious when she went to the hospital.

The driver suffered minor injuries from broken glass, but refused medical treatment, according to Brents. His child was not hurt.

Mundelein Police were investigating.