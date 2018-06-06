(CBS) — Alexander Nix, the former CEO of Cambridge Analytica, was accused on Wednesday of taking $8 million from the company ahead of its recent collapse.

Investors backing a rebrand of the data consultancy firm are currently in a stand-off with Nix while trying to persuade him to return the money, according to the Financial Times.

Nix is accused of taking the money shortly after British journalists began reporting on the company’s involvement in the mishandling of Facebook users’ personal data — a scandal that resulted in Cambridge Analytica shutting down last month.

Nix did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Nix is due to give evidence in the U.K. Parliament for a second time on Wednesday, after politicians issued a formal summons.

This article originally appeared on CNET.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.