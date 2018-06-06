According to the station, the man immediately began having seizures, lost his vision and began experiencing internal bleeding.
He reportedly had to be airlifted to the hospital.
Once there, doctors administered massive amounts of the antivenom CroFab, but for the first 24 hours, they still weren’t sure whether or not he’d make it.
“A normal person who is going to get bit is going to get two to four doses of antivenom,” Sutcliffe told KIII-TV. “He had to have 26 doses.”
More than a week later, the man is in stable condition, but still showing signs of weakened kidney function due to the shocking bite.
After all the trauma he and his family have endured, one silver lining may be the spotlight he unknowingly shed on the issue of how best to handle a venomous snake.
With six rattlesnake species native to Texas, not to mention all the state’s copperheads, this may serve as an important cautionary tale for other homeowners who may be faced with a venomous snake on their property.
Experts advise that it’s far better to retreat indoors and call more experienced handlers from animal-control, the local police or the fire department to safely remove the snake.