CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect and a police officer are in the hospital after a confrontation in Chicago’s North Kenwood neighborhood.

The police-involved shooting happened near 47th Street and Prairie Wednesday night.

Police say officers opened fire on an armed suspect after a confrontation.

Offenders weapon recovered by police. pic.twitter.com/wUP0CR5YVs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 7, 2018

The offender was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

During the confrontation, an officer may have broken an ankle.

The suspect’s gun was recovered.

Police Involved Shooting – 300 BLK E. 47th St. Shots fired by #ChicagoPolice after confrontation with armed individual. Officer not struck but sustained possible broken ankle during confrontation. Gun recovered. Offender in critical cond. PIO Sgt. @astinites responding to scene. pic.twitter.com/kb7iw5Iof3 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 7, 2018

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.