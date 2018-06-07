CHICAGO (CBS) — An ATF agent was shot during an operation in Gary, Indiana on Thursday, the second shooting of an agent in the Chicago area in recent weeks.

ATF issued this tweet shortly after 1 p.m.

BREAKING: ATF’s Chicago Field Division is responding to an agent being shot during an operation in Gary, Ind. pic.twitter.com/G94cTtBvLb — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 7, 2018

ATF spokesman Tom Ahern said the agent suffered non life threatening injuries during the course of a law enforcement operation.

Last month an ATF agent was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in Chicago. A man has been charged in that case.

Prosecutors allege Ernesto Godinez fired five rounds from a gangway toward the agents down the block, striking one agent in the face.

Developing …