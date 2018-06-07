CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunfire during a drug bust lead to a wild scene in Gary, Indiana Thursday.

An ATF agent is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the chest during an ambush on the job.

One suspect was shot and killed.

Police say the shootout happened at 5th and Kentucky in Gary around noon.

Gunfire started when ATF agents attempted to make a drug buy, officials said.

“Earlier today, the ATF was conducting an undercover operation when our agents were ambushed,” stated Brendan Iber of the ATF.

Ben Miller says he was home taking a nap when he was awakened by the shooting. HE tried to make sure he was safe.

““I heard shots and went in the basement, came back a little later and there was a guy laying on the ground across the street. ATF agents had their guns pointed at a house across the street,” recalled Miller.

Miller says gunfire is common in his neighborhood.

The ATF agent is in critical, but stable condition at Methodist Hospital.

Names of the suspect and ATF agent have not been released at this time.