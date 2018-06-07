CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in North Lawndale Thursday night.

Officials say the body was found under a car inside a garage near 18th Street and South Central Park.

Family members fear that it may be that of a woman who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

26-year-old Shantieya Smith was last seen May 26 near West 16th Street and South Central Park Avenue.

Thursday morning, a group of community activists and residents gathered at the 10th District Police Station to pressure police to do more to find Smith and three other missing women from Lawnsdale in recent months.

Police are working to identify the body.