CHICAGO (CBS) — The Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) is releasing shocking new statistics about rising suicide rates across the country.

A study released Thursday shows the suicide rate in Illinois rose by almost 23% between 1999 and 2016 and the suicide rate in Indiana rose nearly 32%.

The national average, the CDC reports, is 25.3%.

The CDC is calling suicide a national public health problem.

New research shows suicides are on the rise in almost every state across the country.

In 2016, nearly 45,000 people took their lives.

More than half did not have a known mental health diagnosis.

“We found that many common life stressors were present in the period preceding the suicide. Relationship problems, financial and job issues, physical health concerns,” explained Dr. Anne Shuchat, Deputy Director of the CDC.

The increases have been greatest in people ages 45 to 64. While suicide is more common in men than women, there has been a rise in female suicides.

Signs and symptoms to look for include isolation, agitation, anger, alcohol or drug use, and changes in sleep patterns.

Dr. Christine Moutier is the Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“If you’re worried about a loved one, how do you begin that conversation? Be quite direct and say ‘I’m concerned about you, here’s what I’ve noticed’” Dr. Moutier explained. “If they’re expressing feelings of hopelessness, I would encourage anyone to ask the question: ‘When it gets that way for you, do you ever think of ending your life?’ and just like that. That will open up a space where they can talk about what’s really going on.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of ending your life, there are resources out there to help.

The National Suicide Prevetion Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-TALK.