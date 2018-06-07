CHICAGO (CBS) — The man charged in connection with last month’s shooting at Dixon High School appeared in court Thursday.

Matthew Milby Jr., 19, sat quietly as authorities offered more details about the shooting that occurred on May 16.

Luke Kuehl, an Illinois State Police Special Agent, testified that Milby parked his car in a wooded area near the football field and entered the school through the main entrance.

Kuelh said multiple security videos captured the alleged shooter as he walked toward the gymnasium, where the senior class was rehearsing for their graduation ceremony.

Lee County Judge Jacquelyn Ackert determined there was probablye cause to prosecute Milby on the charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Milby’s attorney, Tom Murray, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

Milby remains in jail on a $2 million bond.