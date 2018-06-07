CHICAGO (CBS) — More fallout from the Springfield sex harassment scandal.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has asked former state representative Ken Dunkin, who’s been implicated in the scandal, to step down from an appointed post that Rauner arranged.

But Dunkin says he’s not going anywhere.

More from CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley.

“I’m happy to be here. Thanks to Governor Rauner for appointing me,” said Dunkin.

Just moments after Ken Dunkin settled in for his first meeting at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation Board, Dunkin got a not-too-thinly veiled dressing down from the board president.

“We do not and will not stand for any form of sex harassment and our record is very clear on this matter,” said Mariyana Spryropoulos.

The reason? An accusation on Wednesday from Sherri Garrett, a longtime aide to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

“In spring of 2013, former (Illinois) State Representative Ken Dunkin approached the house well and said to me and another woman ‘I want to take both of you home and see which one will be the naughtiest,'” said Garrett.

Dunkin’s response?

“Those are 100 per cent baseless accusations.”

But Governor Rauner apparently didn’t think so.

After appointing Dunkin to the board just last month, Rauner asked Dunkin to step aside.

“I’m not going to resign,” said Dunkin who admitted he was asked to step down by the governor.

Sherri Garrett’s sexual harassment allegations against Mike Madigan’s chief-of-staff Tim Mapes on Wednesday led Madigan to fire Mapes.

Now, three female Democratic state representatives are calling for an independent investigation of all Illinois House operations, including Speaker Madigan’s office.

So far, no Democratic state representatives are calling for Madigan to resign.