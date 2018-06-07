CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey addressed the NFL’s new policy about player conduct during the national anthem.

Bears chairman George McCaskey says the team's focus in the wake of anthem controversy is continuing dialogue with players and not making it a political issue. Team still discussing possible discipline for on-field protests by players.

McCaskey said the team respects the players’ social activism.

The protests, he said, were done to draw attention to police brutality against minorities and racial inequality.

“These are legitimate issues that deserve discussion,” he said. “As a country we can do better.”

Under the NFL policy, players are required to stand for the anthem. If they players choose, they can remain off the field during that time.

“We encourage our players to stand,” McCaskey said. “We think players should stand. I told them that last September.”