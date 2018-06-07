CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people have been convicted in a 2016 kidnapping scheme in Elgin, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Luis Palomar, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges, including home invasion, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, burglary, and mob action.

According to authorities, he agreed to a 16 and a half year prison sentence.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office says Palomar and four others kidnapped a victim from an Elgin residence on February 26, 2016, beat her, and brought her to an Elgin apartment where they continued to beat her and burn her with lit cigarettes.

The other charges Palomar is facing are for three unrelated offenses.

According to a press release, “Palomar sold between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine to an undercover Elgin police officer between June 23-June 29, 2016. On August 9, 2016, Palomar unlawfully entered a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Tay River Drive in Carpentersville and stole a pair of sunglasses. On March 5, 2018, Palomar was among 16 Kane County jail detainees who participated in a fight.”

Palomar was sentenced to 11 and a half years for the home invasion offense, 4 years for the drug delivery and burglary offenses, and 1 year for the mob action offense.

The State’s Attorney’s Office reports one of the co-defendants in the kidnapping scheme pleaded guilty in February, and two others pleaded guilty in March. A fifth offender previously pleaded guilty in juvenile court.