(CBS) — A traffic stop in Kingwood Township, New Jersey, turned into an incredible reunion last week.

State Police Trooper Michael Patterson was just doing his job when he pulled Matthew Bailly over in for a minor violation.

Patterson got out of his patrol car to speak with Bailly. Paterson soon learned that Bailly was a retired cop from Piscataway, New Jersey, where Patterson grew up.

The two began reminiscing about the town, and Patterson mentioned that he used to live on a street called Poe Place.

“Bailly said that he remembered that street, because he helped deliver a baby there 27 years ago when he was a rookie cop. He was even able to describe the color, style of house, and the baby’s name, Michael,” New Jersey State Police wrote on Facebook.

As Bailly described the delivery on Poe Place from 27 years ago, the details all clicked for Patterson.

“My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me,” he said, extending his hand to Bailly.

The two men, astonished that they were reunited by chance 27 years later, took a photo together. New Jersey State Police posted the photo on Facebook.

“We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening — maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning — but it happened,” the caption reads.

“Bailly had four years on the job when he responded to a home on Poe Place in Piscataway. The date was October 5, 1991,” the state police write. Karen Patterson was out shopping when she went into labor. She barely made it home, and her husband called the police for help. Bailly responded to the call and a doctor talked him through the birth over the phone. “Needless to say, Trooper Patterson, Matthew Bailly, and both of their families were ecstatic about the reunion,” New Jersey State Police write. Patterson wanted his mom to meet Bailly again too, so they visited him and his wife at their home. The state trooper and the cop who delivered him took more photos together to mark the occasion. They wanted others to hear the amazing story, so they shared the photos with the state police. “After all, as a police officer, you don’t always get a chance to have a moment like this with people you once helped in your career,” New Jersey State Police said in the post.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.