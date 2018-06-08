CHICAGO (CBS) — A Will County Circuit Judge was carjacked as he was leaving a Walgreens store in Greektown.

As CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports, police recovered his car, but the suspects are still on the loose.

Will County Circuit Judge David Carlson says the incident happened right outside the Greektown Walgreens store. Police say Carlson was headed to his car when several men approached him, indicated they had a gun and said, “Give me the keys or I will shoot you.”

This is the second time in just over one week crime has happened at the Walgreens store. Three thieves robbed the store and attacked employees on June 2.

27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett says he is concerned that the store doesn’t have enough security, saying he’s talked with the local commander about pressuring the company to hire more guards.

“Why would you have a 24 hour place and have customers there and no security? I think there should be security if they’re going to stay open that late,” Burnett stated.

The judge was leaving the store around 2 a.m. Sources say he had just left a nearby gathering in Greektown.

The judge was not hurt during the carjacking and police were able to track his 2016 black Chevy suburban through GPS to the Southside.

“From what I understand, the guys who left the car were on camera, so they have some type of identification. It’s just a matter of time before something happens,” stated Burnett.

CBS 2 reached out to Walgreens for comment on the latest crimes and asked if they attended to address the security concerns. A company spokesperson said they are always evaluating security measures in all of their locations.