CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was killed, and another 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said the men were driving west on North Avenue near Rockwell Avenue around 12:30 a.m., when another vehicle approached and someone inside began shooting.

One 25-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The other 25-year-old man was shot in the arm. He also was taken to Norwegian, where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.