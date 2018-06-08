(CBS) — Actors, politicians, musicians, journalists, scientists and other prominent figures took to social media to mourn the loss of Anthony Bourdain.
The TV personality and food storyteller who hosted CNN’s “Parts Unknown” was found dead in his hotel room Friday in France, where he was working on his series on culinary traditions around the world. Bourdain was 61.
CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement that Bourdain was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert in the French city of Kaysersberg, near Strasbourg. The network said it was a suicide.
Ripert declined comment when reached by CBS News.
Rose McGowan, a close friend of Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento, posted a tearful video and a tweet saying she was angry at Bourdain for leaving the world.
She also told others who might be considering suicide, “It’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It’s not forever and the world will not be better off without you.”
Bourdain’s colleague and friend Christiane Amanpour said she was heartbroken and praised Bourdain for standing up for women.
Astronaut Scott Kelly said that watching Bourdain’s show helped him feel connected to Earth when he was in space.
Actor Dane DeHaan said he hoped that Bourdain got to eat his favorite meal, bone marrow, before he died. He wrote, “Last time I was in London I had bone marrow at St. John because I remember Bourdain saying it was his favorite dish, the meal he would eat before he died. It was f**king delicious. I hope he had the chance to eat there this week.”
Star chef Jamie Oliver remembered Bourdain’s culinary legacy.
Tom Colicchio recalled Bourdain’s love for noodles.
Mia Farrow pointed out that Bourdain helped people understand other cultures. “Without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain,” she wrote.
Lin-Manuel Miranda thanked Bourdain for helping him — a “formerly picky, fearful eater” — expand his palate.
CNN said of Bourdain, “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”
Police, emergency services and regional authorities did not immediately release any information about the death and Bourdain’s assistant Laurie Woolever would not comment.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours at 1-800-273-8255. Visit the organization’s website for more on resources and prevention information.
